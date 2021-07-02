Windship Technology adds carbon capture tech to design

Windship Technology, the company developing a vessel design incorporating wind-and-solar-assisted technologies, has entered into a joint development agreement with Calix to utilise its on-ship RECAST carbon capture technology.

The agreement is the culmination of 12 months of research and negotiations by the two companies as they strive to commercialise the concept of zero emission shipping.

Calix has developed the RECAST technology to capture CO2, NOx, SOx and particulate emissions from vessel power systems. The goal is to combine it with Windship Technology’s whole-ship solutions which harness wind technology, carbon capture, solar energy, renewable power, weather routing, hull design and innovative engine design. Carbon capture is the holy grail for operators

Graham Harvey, chief executive of UK-based Windship Technology, said: “In joining up with Calix we can square the circle of a whole-ship, a true zero emission solution for the shipping industry with carbon capture being the holy grail for operators. This is a huge step forward for Windship Technology and we look forward to working closely with Calix on an exclusive basis on this exciting development.”