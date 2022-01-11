EuropeTech

Windward partners with Maritech on digital shipping platform

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJanuary 11, 2022
0 0 1 minute read
Windward

London-listed Israeli predictive maritime intelligence firm Windward has partnered with maritime software-as-a-service provider Maritech Services, as part of the Sea/ digital shipping platform.

The partnership, aimed to deliver increased efficiency in pre-fixture negotiations by streamlining compliance and due diligence processes, will see Windward’s AI platform integrated into Maritech’s Sea/ platform. To utilise Windward’s products, Sea/ customers will contract directly with Windward, the Tel Aviv-based company said.

Alex Gray, head of commercial partnerships at Sea/, said: “The integration of Windward’s AI platform within Sea/trade will empower our clients with further data and information to assist them in their chartering decisions. Collaborating with Windward is a really exciting step for Sea/ and we look forward to the efficiencies it will bring.”

Ami Daniel, CEO and co-founder of Windward, added: “The partnership widens the reach of our sanctions screening service into new areas of the shipping industry and we look forward to developing our global partner programme in 2022.”

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJanuary 11, 2022
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button