Windward partners with Maritech on digital shipping platform

London-listed Israeli predictive maritime intelligence firm Windward has partnered with maritime software-as-a-service provider Maritech Services, as part of the Sea/ digital shipping platform.

The partnership, aimed to deliver increased efficiency in pre-fixture negotiations by streamlining compliance and due diligence processes, will see Windward’s AI platform integrated into Maritech’s Sea/ platform. To utilise Windward’s products, Sea/ customers will contract directly with Windward, the Tel Aviv-based company said.

Alex Gray, head of commercial partnerships at Sea/, said: “The integration of Windward’s AI platform within Sea/trade will empower our clients with further data and information to assist them in their chartering decisions. Collaborating with Windward is a really exciting step for Sea/ and we look forward to the efficiencies it will bring.”

Ami Daniel, CEO and co-founder of Windward, added: “The partnership widens the reach of our sanctions screening service into new areas of the shipping industry and we look forward to developing our global partner programme in 2022.”