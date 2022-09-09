WinGD and Alfa Laval team up to bring methanol engines to market

Alfa Laval and Swiss engine designer WinGD have established a joint programme in which Alfa Laval will develop the fuel supply system for WinGD methanol engines. The agreement was signed yesterday at the SMM exhibition in Hamburg where many industry collaborations have been hatched this week to help shipping on its path to decarbonisation.

WinGD has announced that its engines will be able to run on methanol as of 2024. In making that promise reality, the company has turned to Alfa Laval for the development of a fuel supply solution. Alfa Laval will provide a fuel supply system designed for the requirements of WinGD’s proven two-stroke engine and fuel injection technology using methanol as fuel.

“Many of the vessels purchased today will be sailing in 2050, so the engine solutions for carbon-neutral methanol cannot wait,” said Dominik Schneiter, vice president R&D, WinGD. “To bring reliable solutions quickly to WinGD customers, we need a knowledgeable partner in the fuel supply application. We are confident in the expertise Alfa Laval will bring to this collaboration.”

“Strategic partnerships like this one with WinGD are the fastest, most certain path to shipping decarbonization,” said Peter Nielsen, president, marine separation and heat transfer equipment, Alfa Laval. “To reach the goals within the time frame the climate demands, we as marine technology leaders must pool our expertise.”

The Alfa Laval FCM Methanol, a low-flashpoint fuel supply system for methanol, has an adaptable design and has been selected in over 30 methanol projects for shipowners already.

In the cooperation with WinGD, Alfa Laval will provide the supply system itself, as well as the control system, the fuel valve train and auxiliary functions like the purging system. A prototype will be delivered for tests of the methanol engine, which will take place at WinGD facilities in Winterthur, Switzerland.

The two companies intend to have a methanol engine and fuel supply system design prepared and tested during 2023.