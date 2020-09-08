Dry CargoGreater China

Winning dives back into the market for a newcastlemax

Hans Thaulow September 8, 2020
Winning Shipping, a Chinese capesize player based in Singapore, is back in the secondhand market, adding a 15-year-old newcastlemax called Azul Cielo from Japanese owner Kotobuki Kauin, marking Winning’s first purchase in over a year.

Brokers report that the deal is a bareboat hire purchase with a $13.85m price tag. The ship will join another 32 capes in Winning’s cape arm, many serving its booming West Africa to China trade where the company is one of the key players moving bauxite and iron ore around the Cape of Good Hope to the People’s Republic.

