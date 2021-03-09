Winning exits the supramax sector

It’s full speed ahead in S&P. Three factors are pushing up activity. First, the expected Covid recovery and rates leaping for many ship segments. Secondly, buyers are making up for lost time after a year where pre-purchase vessel inspections have been impossible without third party reports. And thirdly construction worldwide is picking up.

The most notable move in recent secondhand deals was done by Chinese capesize heavyweight, Singapore-headquartered, Winning Shipping. This outfit has 39 purchases under its name, but zero sales until now.

Multiple broking reports report that Winning has shaved off its supramax arm, counting two Nantong Cosco built ships, a duo that had been with Winning since they were launched in 2012. The 59,000 dwt Winning Bright, and sister ship, Winning Angel are reported sold for $14.2m each, a firm price. Online pricing portal VesselsValue reckons the market value for the two ships in $1.2m less. Most brokers have so far been tight-lipped about who bought the ships, with Greek owners Common Progress and Nomikos AM tipped by some as possible buyers.