Dry CargoGreater China

Winning exits the supramax sector

Hans Thaulow Hans ThaulowMarch 9, 2021
0 0 1 minute read

It’s full speed ahead in S&P. Three factors are pushing up activity. First, the expected Covid recovery and rates leaping for many ship segments. Secondly, buyers are making up for lost time after a year where pre-purchase vessel inspections have been impossible without third party reports. And thirdly construction worldwide is picking up.

The most notable move in recent secondhand deals was done by Chinese capesize heavyweight, Singapore-headquartered, Winning Shipping. This outfit has 39 purchases under its name, but zero sales until now.

Multiple broking reports report that Winning has shaved off its supramax arm, counting two Nantong Cosco built ships, a duo that had been with Winning since they were launched in 2012. The 59,000 dwt Winning Bright, and sister ship, Winning Angel are reported sold for $14.2m each, a firm price. Online pricing portal VesselsValue reckons the market value for the two ships in $1.2m less. Most brokers have so far been tight-lipped about who bought the ships, with Greek owners Common Progress and Nomikos AM tipped by some as possible buyers.

Tags
Hans Thaulow Hans ThaulowMarch 9, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Hans Thaulow

Hans Thaulow

Hans Henrik Thaulow is an Oslo-based journalist who has been covering the shipping industry for the last 15 years. As well as some work for the Informa Group, Hans was the China correspondent for TradeWinds. He also contributes to Maritime CEO magazine. Hans’ shipping background extends to working as a shipbroker trainee with Simpson, Spence & Young in Hong Kong.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button