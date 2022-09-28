Winning makes waves in cape segment

September has so far been a busy month for Singapore-based Chinese cape specialist Winning Shipping, sealing three deals as it fires up its fleet renewal plans.

Brokers tell Splash that the private owner is behind the winning bid for last week’s deal of the week, adding the 10-year-old Japanese built, 180,000 dwt Frontier Triumph , the first Japanese-built cape sold since May.

Brokers are also reporting that Winning has sold one post-panamax, the 20-year-old Sunny Sailor, for just under $10m, while another one-year older 172,600 cape, Winning Integrity has been sold for scrap, leaving the Winning fleet standing on 39 ships. The company is one of the main players on the emerging dry bulk trade lane between Guinea in West Africa and China.