Wintermar bolsters fleet with AHTS pair

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinNovember 30, 2022
Indonesia’s Wintermar is expanding its offshore support fleet with the acquisition of two anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessels.

The transaction details have not been disclosed, except that the AHTS pair will be known as SMS Sonnet and SMS Stanza after delivery and will be used beginning in the first quarter of 2023.

Wintermar has added eight vessels this year and the latest additions will bring its fleet to 41 units by the end of December 2022.

“The company is positioning for strong growth in the current environment of higher global OSV demand and is optimistic that charter rates will continue to rise in 2023,” Wintermar said, adding that its total remaining contracts on hand amounted to $69.4m at the end of October.

