Wintermar secures long-term contract for AHTS pair

Adis Ajdin May 25, 2021
Wintermar

Indonesian offshore vessel operator Wintermar has secured a five-year contract for two of its anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessels to support an oil and gas company in Indonesia.

Under a $22m contract, the vessels will support a floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit in a producing field off the northern coast of East Java.

“This long term contract underlines the Indonesian government commitment to invest heavily to raise the country’s output of oil and gas after some years of decline,” said Sugiman Layanto, managing director of PT Wintermar Offshore Marine.

Wintermar said its contracts on hand amounted to close to $77m as of May 24.

