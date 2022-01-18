AmericasEuropeOffshore

Wintershall Dea exits Brazil

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarJanuary 18, 2022
European gas and oil company Wintershall Dea has decided to terminate its operations in Brazil, including closing its office in Rio de Janeiro upon completing all required measures. The termination of operations will be made in accordance with all contractual obligations and legal regulations.

“This decision is the result of a very thorough analysis of our global portfolio and evaluation of individual projects and how they fit with our long-term strategy,” said Thilo Wieland, member of the Wintershall Dea board responsible for Latin America.

The company holds participating interests in nine exploration licences in Brazil, in the Potiguar, Ceará, Campos and Santos basins. It has no remaining minimum work commitments in the licences or other material financial obligations.

The focus of Wintershall Dea’s global production is on natural gas, which currently accounts for around 70% of its portfolio. The company will continue to produce oil, focusing on regions and projects that are in line with its climate targets.

