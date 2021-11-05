Wisdom Marine books ultramax pair at Imabari

Taiwanese bulk shipping operator Wisdom Marine has returned to Imabari Shipbuilding with an order for two ultramax newbuilds. The Taipei-based owner has booked a pair of 64,000 dwt bulkers for approximately $70m.

Delivery dates have not been revealed for this order. Earlier this year, Wisdom signed up for two handysize bulk carriers at the same Japanese shipyard for $29m each, with deliveries scheduled for 2023.

The company also booked four ships of similar tonnage split between Japanese players, Namura Shipbuilding and Onomichi Dockyard, in July and September respectively, paying around $114m for the quartet.

Wisdom Marine currently has a fleet of 133 vessels and 16 ships on order at various Japanese yards, including a kamsarmax trio at Tsuneishi Shipbuilding.