Wisdom Marine orders five bulk carriers

June 10th, 2020 Dry Cargo, Greater China 0 comments

Wisdom Marine, the largest bulk shipping operator in Taiwan, has placed orders at two Japanese yards for the construction of five bulk carriers in total.

According to Allied Shipbroking report, the company has ordered two 82,000 dwt kamsarmax bulker at Tsuneishi Shipbuilding and three 37,000 dwt handy bulkers at Onomichi Dockyard.

Deliveries for the handy bulkers are scheduled for 2021 and kamsarkax bulkers for 2022. The value of the contracts was not disclosed.

Last month, Wisdom Marine announced a $13.3m worth of new share issue plan to fund the company’s fleet expansion programme.

Wisdom Marine owns a fleet of around 130 bulk carriers and has another 10 bulkers on order at various Japanese yards.

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

