Wisdom Marine orders kamsarmax trio at Tsuneishi

Taiwanese bulk shipping operator Wisdom Marine has placed an order at Tsuneishi Shipbuilding for three kamsarmax bulk carriers worth $102m.

The new order follows last year’s deal for 82,000 dwt kamsarmax pair, scheduled for delivery in September 2022.

Delivery details for the newbuild trio, part of Wisdom Marine’s fleet optimisation programme, were not disclosed.

Wisdom Marine is looking to expand its fleet of eco-ships to meet future energy efficiency norms. It recently took delivery of handy bulker Bunun Power built by Onomichi Dockyard.

The Taipei-based company currently owns a fleet of 133 vessels, and has 10 ships on order at various Japanese yards.