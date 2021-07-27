Dry CargoGreater China

Wisdom Marine signs for four Japanese handysize bulkers

Adis AjdinJuly 27, 2021
Taiwanese bulk shipping operator Wisdom Marine is expanding its fleet with a fresh order for four handysize bulk carriers split between Japanese players Imabari Shipbuilding and Namura Shipbuilding.

The 40,000 dwt quartet is worth around $116m, the company said in a Taiwan Exchange filing. No further details or delivery dates have been revealed for this order.

Wisdom Marine recently placed an order at Tsuneishi Shipbuilding for three kamsarmax bulk carriers worth $102m. The Taipei-based company currently owns a fleet of 133 vessels and has 14 ships on order at various Japanese yards.

