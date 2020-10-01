Greater ChinaShipyards

Wison details $211m yard upgrade

Sam Chambers Sam Chambers October 1, 2020
0 23 Less than a minute

One of China’s top LNG carrier building specialists has unveiled plans to expand its yard at Nantong.

Wison Offshore & Marine held a groundbreaking ceremony yesterday, kicking off a RMB1.43bn ($211m) upgrade of its yard to extend its existing dry dock to measure 370 m by 68 m, as well as expanding all its other facilities.

Once the project is complete in 2022, the Wison Nantong yard will be able to handle up to five floating natural gas liquefaction units per year as well as LNG carriers, floating storage regasification and power generation barges, alleviating what the company admitted was a “bottleneck” in its production capabilities amid pent-up demand for gas infrastructure.

Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close