Wison details $211m yard upgrade

One of China’s top LNG carrier building specialists has unveiled plans to expand its yard at Nantong.

Wison Offshore & Marine held a groundbreaking ceremony yesterday, kicking off a RMB1.43bn ($211m) upgrade of its yard to extend its existing dry dock to measure 370 m by 68 m, as well as expanding all its other facilities.

Once the project is complete in 2022, the Wison Nantong yard will be able to handle up to five floating natural gas liquefaction units per year as well as LNG carriers, floating storage regasification and power generation barges, alleviating what the company admitted was a “bottleneck” in its production capabilities amid pent-up demand for gas infrastructure.