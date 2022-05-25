Wison lands wind farm installation vessel order

China’s Wison Offshore & Marine has won a contract from compatriot Shandong Lankun Offshore Engineering for the construction of an offshore wind installation vessel fit for larger wind turbines.

Under the contract, Wison Nantong Heavy Industry, a subsidiary of Wison Offshore Engineering, will be responsible for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) for the vessel, which is capable of setting up turbines of more than 16 MW.

The self-propelled, self-elevating vessel, with a maximum operating water depth of 70 m, will sport a DP-2 system and be equipped with a crane with a lifting capacity of 1,500 tonnes. No price tag or delivery date has been revealed for this order.

Zhang Wenlu, assistant president of Wison Offshore Engineering and general manager of Nantong Base, said: “With years of research and practice in the field of floating energy equipment and wind power technology, Wison Offshore Engineering has delivered the first domestic floating wind power project last year. This time, we successfully won the EPC contract for offshore wind power installation platform, which shows that our strength in engineering design, construction management, project planning and other aspects has been fully recognised by the market. It is an important step in the strategic transformation from industrial to EPC general contractor.”