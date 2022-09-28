Wood awarded $350m BP contract

UK consulting and engineering firm Wood has been awarded a multi-region engineering services contract by BP to support efficient and safe energy production through the provision of asset repairs, modifications and enhancements.

The five-year reimbursable contract, valued at around $350m, will be delivered via agile working methods to optimise cost and delivery performance, enabling operational efficiencies to be realised across BP’s offshore installations, Wood said.

Craig Shanaghey, executive president of operations at Wood commented: “This opportunity is exciting for Wood because it has allowed us to think big, knowing that with bp’s own bold ambitions, we can help meet the world’s energy needs as efficiently as possible. Being able to truly leverage the breadth of experience and capability from right across our business will allow us to provide a solution that delivers transformational results.

“We have an extensive track record with bp and, for the first time, this multi-region approach allows us to combine these contracts into one single delivery model that puts exceptional execution, innovation, and simplification at its heart.“

This multi-region contract will be led by Wood’s Operations business unit with a centralised contract management team and local delivery teams, supported by Wood’s global execution centre.