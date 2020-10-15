Wood awarded Mariner field contract by Equinor

UK offshore services company Wood has secured a new contract with Equinor to support operations at the Mariner field in the UK Continental Shelf.

The three-year agreement will see Wood deliver operations, maintenance, modifications, and offshore services on the Mariner A platform and Mariner B floating storage unit. The agreement commences in January 2021 and is worth around $75m, with further options available to extend.

Craig Shanaghey, president of Wood’s operations services business in Europe and Africa, commented: “We are delighted to extend our strong partnership with Equinor to include support for their operations at the pioneering Mariner field.

“Mariner is still in its early years of production and, with Wood’s ambition to realise a digitally-enabled future, we see excellent potential to explore new opportunities that will promote a lifetime of sustainable and responsible operations at the field.”