Wood awarded new deal with Shell and NAM

UK engineering firm Wood has secured new operations and maintenance contract from Shell and Nederlandse Aardolie Maatschappij (NAM) in the southern North Sea.

The three-year contract, which comes with two one-year options to extend, includes the provision of manpower to support operations and maintenance, while assessing ways to drive down costs and extend production life across Shell UK and NAM onshore and offshore assets. To support the contract, Wood will establish a new, regional base in the Great Yarmouth area.

“Wood is committed to the Southern North Sea region and this contract award further positions our business for growth as we focus on expanding and broadening our delivery in the region,” said Craig Shanaghey, president of Wood’s operations business in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The contract will be delivered by around 120 Wood employees, including the Clipper and Leman offshore assets, Bacton gas terminal, Kroonborg and Kasteelborg vessels and the Seafox4 barge campaign. The assets are located in the UK and the Netherlands sectors of the southern North Sea basin.