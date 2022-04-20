Wood CEO Robin Watson to step down

Robin Watson, chief executive of UK consulting and engineering firm Wood, has announced his intention to retire from the company.

The company has initiated a process to appoint his successor, and Watson will remain in his role until the successful candidate is in place. “A search process is now underway, with both internal and external candidates, and we are confident a smooth transition will follow later this year,” said Roy Franklin, chairman of Wood.

Watson was appointed CEO in January 2016, having previously joined the board in January 2013 as CEO of Wood’s PSN division. He also served as chief operating officer.

“2022 marks my tenth year on the Wood board and my seventh as chief executive. When I think back to the business I joined, it was largely focused on the North Sea and Gulf of Mexico and was almost entirely an upstream oilfield services business. I reflect with pride on the business we have now and the opportunities we continue to unlock in some very exciting and relevant energy markets: carbon capture, hydrogen, bio-refining, minerals processing, solar and wind energy – all alongside our well-established conventional energy business, helping our clients on their own transition journeys,” Watson remarked.