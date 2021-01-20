Wood seals deal to extend life of Morecambe Bay gas fields

UK engineering firm Wood has sealed an agreement with Spirit Energy to deliver late life solutions for the Morecambe Bay gas fields, located off the northwest coast of England.

The five-year consolidated services contract is valued at $130m, with a scope to extend field life, lower costs, and reduce late life carbon intensity across the Hub’s offshore assets in the East Irish Sea and the Barrow onshore gas terminal.

Craig Shanaghey, Wood’s president of operations for Europe, Middle East and Africa, said: “I am delighted to be able to announce our new partnership with Spirit Energy which will see Wood apply our decades of experience in intelligent operations, maintenance and integrity solutions to deliver a sustainable next chapter for the field.

“Our shared ambition is to leverage the greatest value from the Morecambe Hub in its late life phase, by focusing on driving down operational costs and creating opportunities to extend field life.”

Wood says the contract will employ around 130 people across the offshore assets, onshore terminal and support team in Aberdeen.