Wood seals Irish floating wind deal

UK engineering firm Wood has been awarded a preliminary front-end engineering design (pre-FEED) contract by Simply Blue Energy for a proposed Western Star floating offshore wind farm located off the west coast of Ireland.

Wood will assess the suitability of multiple floating platform designs against the site-specific criteria and help develop a solution for the lowest levelized cost of energy.

Andy Hemingway, president of Energy, Innovation & Optimisation at Wood, said: “As an emerging technology, floating wind farms could supercharge the world’s renewable energy capacity and will be an important part of the global energy transition. Investing in this technology of the future will help Ireland reach its targets on greenhouse gas emissions in the fight against climate change.”

Simply Blue Energy, part of the Simply Blue Group, is developing the Western Star floating offshore wind farm in parallel with the Saoirse wave energy conversion array, both employing innovative technologies to produce zero-carbon power.