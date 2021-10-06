Wood secures contract for Norwegian blue ammonia project

UK engineering and consultancy firm Wood has entered into a framework agreement with Horisont Energi to support the Norwegian carbontech start-up in maturing its projects within clean ammonia and hydrogen.

Horisont Energi recently announced a cooperation agreement with Equinor and Vår Energi on the joint development of the Barents Blue project, Europe’s first large-scale production facility for blue ammonia. Wood will play an important role in supporting the project with engineering and other services.

“As Horisont Energi and our partners aim to build Europe’s first world-scale clean ammonia project with offshore CO2 storage, it is essential to establish long-term relationships with the strongest partners in the industry. Wood has unrivaled experience from complex energy-related projects worldwide,” said Bjørgulf Haukelidsæter Eidesen, CEO of Horisont Energi.

Barents Blue is Horisont Energi’s first project. Located in Finnmark in Northern Norway and based on natural gas from the Barents Sea, the project includes a clean ammonia plant and storage of CO2 from the production process below the seabed.