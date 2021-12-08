Wood secures FEED contracts in Saudi Arabia

UK consulting and engineering firm Wood has secured a multi-million dollar contract with Saudi Aramco to deliver engineering and project management services for the Safaniyah and Manifa oilfields in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The two-year contract includes the delivery of conceptual studies, front-end engineering design (FEED) and project management services for Saudi Aramco’s oil and gas, pipelines and infrastructure facilities and will maximise production capacity.

Jim Shaughnessy, Wood’s president of conventional energy, said: “We will apply our technical expertise and digital insight to this mega-project, helping to maximise production for two of the world’s most significant offshore oilfields which will help to maintain access to secure and affordable energy.”

Wood has the recently completed FEED contract for Aramco’s Marjan crude increment programme and unconventional gas programme. The new FEED contract will be executed by Wood in its Al-Khobar Saudi Arabia and Reading UK offices, as well as Wood’s engineering services hub.