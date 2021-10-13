Wood secures Trefoil FEED contracts from Beach Energy

UK engineering firm Wood has secured two front-end engineering and design (FEED) contracts to support Beach Energy’s Trefoil field development opportunity in the Bass Basin off Australia.

The potential Trefoil project is a subsea development at the Trefoil field, with a tie-back to the Yolla platform. Wood will provide FEED services for both the platform topside modifications and the subsea and pipeline system that would maximise recovery and extend the lifecycle of the assets.

Ralph Ellis, president of Wood’s operations business in Australia, said: “The contract wins demonstrate our strength in engineering and design as well as our detailed understanding of complex offshore brownfields projects and decades of experience in Australia including the Bass Basin and Otway development specifically.”

The Trefoil gas field is located 38 km east of the Yolla platform. The development of the Trefoil resources through the existing Yolla platform would extend the asset life by approximately 10 years, increase recovery from the Yolla field and defer abandonment of the platform and Lang Lang gas plant.