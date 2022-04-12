Wood secures work on Woodside’s Sangomar FPSO project

UK consulting and engineering firm Wood has secured a contract from Woodside Energy for the Sangomar floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel development, located 100 km south of Dakar, Senegal.

The FPSO facility is specifically designed for the processing of hydrocarbons and the storage of oil before being transported to markets around the world. On completion in 2023, the FPSO will have a production capacity of approximately 100,000 bpd of crude oil.

Under the contract, Wood will implement a combined production management system and virtual metering system at the Sangomar FPSO control room and Woodside’s onshore offices in Senegal and Perth, leveraging digital capabilities and its Virtuoso platform, providing real-time monitoring of the production system together with decision support for complex operations and advanced surveillance for hydrate and wax management.

“The PMS will ensure continuity of production and minimised flaring, which reduces the greenhouse gas emissions and methane intensity of Sangomar. Further, the VMS minimises the number of subsea flow meters required for the development,” Wood said. The recent contract win follows on from Wood’s ongoing work with Woodside in executing the flow assurance design analysis for the Sangomar FPSO development.