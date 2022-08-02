Wood selected for 100 MW Scottish floating wind project

UK consulting and engineering firm Wood has been awarded the principal designer and pre-FEED scope for Salamander, the 100MW floating wind farm development off the east coast of Scotland.

The Salamander project, a joint venture between Simply Blue Group, Ørsted and Subsea 7, is expected to contribute to ensuring the UK government’s target of delivering 5GW of operational floating offshore wind by 2030.

Wood said it will undertake and manage a system-level pre-FEED (front-end engineering design) to enable the planning, costing and risk assessment of a FEED design process.

As part of the scope, Wood will manage the interfaces with the foundation designer and provide design services for the subsea and onshore cables as well as grid and onshore electrical connections. The scope also includes wind turbine generator OEM engagement, collation of site data, ports, transport and installation analysis, and operations and maintenance strategy and certification.

Salamander is intended to be progressed through the innovation track of Crown Estate Scotland’s forthcoming Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) leasing round. Opening in August 2022, the INTOG round will grant seabed leases through an auction process, which will be split into two pots – one for smaller scale innovation projects of less than 100 MW and one for larger projects linked to oil and gas infrastructure.