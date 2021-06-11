Wood wins contract extension off Canada

UK engineering firm Wood has secured a contract extension for the provision of engineering, procurement, and construction solutions and maintenance for the Hibernia platform off the coast of St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador.

A five-year extension agreement will continue to employ up to 300 people on the contract, which it has been supporting as the incumbent contractor for these services since the first oil in 1997.

Hibernia Management and Development Company (HMDC) is the operator of the Hibernia field, which is located on the northeastern Grand Banks, around 315 km south-southeast of St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador. The shareholders of HMDC are: ExxonMobil 33.125%, Chevron 26.875%, Suncor 20%, Canada Hibernia Holding Corporation 8.5%, Murphy Oil 6.5% and Equinor 5%.

“This renewal demonstrates the strength of our relationship with HDMC and ongoing support of the Hibernia offshore platform developed over the last two decades,” said Paul Leonard, president of Wood’s operations business in the Americas.