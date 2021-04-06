Wood wins new North Sea services contract with TAQA

UK engineering firm Wood has been awarded a new contract to provide integrated facility services across TAQA’s North Sea assets.

Under a five-year deal, Wood will support TAQA’s operations across the Cormorant Alpha, North Cormorant, Eider Alpha, Harding, Tern Alpha, Brae Alpha, and East Brae assets.

The latest win builds upon Wood’s 12-year relationship with the Abu Dhabi-based operator.

Craig Shanaghey, Wood’s president for operations across Europe, Middle East, and Africa, said: “We are delighted to be able to continue our long-standing relationship with TAQA following the award of this new contract.

“We are proud to have worked with TAQA since 2008 and see excellent opportunity, with the addition of the Brae Alpha and East Brae assets, to deliver a fully integrated facility services model.”