Woodside commences search for new CEO as Coleman announces retirement

Australian LNG producer Woodside has announced that CEO Peter Coleman has advised his intention to retire in the second half of 2021 after more than ten years leading the company.

Coleman said it is the right time to retire and transition to a new leader with the company well-positioned for the future.

“Retiring in 2021 ensures continuity to support the Scarborough investment decision, which will transform Woodside, while ensuring our international projects in Senegal and Myanmar maintain their positive momentum. We value our LNG buyers, joint venture partners and contractors who will continue to be critical to Woodside’s ongoing success,” Coleman said.

Richard Goyder, Chapman of Woodside, said: “Peter has been an outstanding CEO and his focus on safety, base business and operational excellence have created a resilient and future-focused organisation. His commitment to prudent capital management and maintaining a strong balance sheet and liquidity has complemented his track-record for operational excellence.”

Woodside has commenced an internal and external search for the company’s next CEO.