Workers walk out at New Zealand’s largest port, slam management over safety lapses

Workers at New Zealand’s largest port walked off site today and cast a vote of no confidence in senior management over health and safety concerns following the deaths of two employees at Ports of Auckland.

The ports’ owners Auckland Council had earlier commissioned an independent report into the ports’ health and safety record and processes.

The report found Ports of Auckland had “systemic problems” in relation to critical health and safety risk management, and “significant improvement” was needed.