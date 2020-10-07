AmericasContainers

World Direct Shipping buys its biggest ship

Sam Chambers Sam Chambers October 7, 2020
World Direct Shipping, a niche carrier focusing on the US – Mexico tradelane, has bought its largest ship to date, the 1,856 teu Viona from Peter Dohle Schiffahrt.

Alphaliner reports the ship has been renamed Queen B III and is a significant size upgrade from WDS’s two existing ships – the 672 teu Queen B and the 706 teu Queen B II.

WDS was founded in 2014 by the Atlanta-based Blazer family, operating weekly perishable-focused services from Florida to Mexico. It also has a 972 teu ship on charter.

