World Maritime University seeks seafarer opinion on working hours

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersAugust 3, 2022
The World Maritime University (WMU) is calling all seafarers to participate in a survey on hours of work/rest, workload, and ship manning.

Recently, the International Maritime Organization proposed the initiation of a scoping exercise to enhance the effectiveness of provisions on seafarers’ hours of work and rest hours, and on fatigue. The WMU’s survey, funded by the ITF Seafarers’ Trust, will serve as a sounding board for this discussion.

Research from a WMU team published in November 2020 underlined systemic failures in the implementation of the regulatory regime for seafarers’ hours of work and rest, undermining the credibility of international regulations relating to working hours.

WMU is conducting the survey in collaboration with the International Federation of Shipmasters’ Associations (IFSMA), the Nautical Institute (NI), the Institute of Marine Engineering, Science and Technology (IMarEST), and the International Seafarers’ Welfare and Assistance Network (ISWAN).

To take the survey, click here.

