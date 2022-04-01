World’s first carbon-free ammonia fuel bunker network launches

Norwegian ammonia and fertilizer manufacturer Yara International has struck a deal with compatriot technology company Azane Fuel Solutions to establish a green ammonia fuel bunker network in Scandinavia by 2024.

Yara has pre-ordered 15 ammonia bunker terminals to cover the Scandinavian market in a multi-year contract with Azane Fuel Solutions, who will design and build the units that will be either barge-based or land-based.

“The collaboration between Azane and Yara is an important milestone in decarbonising shipping, leveraging Yara Clean Ammonia’s extensive production capabilities and global logistics,” said Magnus Krogh Ankarstrand, president of Yara Clean Ammonia. “These bunkering terminals are key pieces of the puzzle to ensure reliable and safe ammonia supply as zero-emission fuel,” he added.

Last year, the Azane shareholders, Amon Maritime and ECONNECT Energy, received public funds from Norway’s Green Initiative program to develop the first pilot unit. They will finance the pilot terminal together with grants from Innovation Norway and the Norwegian Research Council.

Azane’s “Ammonia fuel bunkering network” project is also closely related to the sister-project FlexBulk, in which bulker startup Viridis Bulk Carriers and consortium partners aim to build the world’s first short-sea fleet based on ammonia as fuel, with deliveries starting in 2024 or 2025.

“For those of us who build ships that will run on green ammonia, this agreement means that we can be sure that the fuel is available for delivery when the first vessels are ready,” stated André Risholm, CEO at Amon Maritime, board member of Viridis Bulk Carriers and chairman of Azane Fuel Solutions.