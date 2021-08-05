World’s first installation of a marine CO2 capture plant carried out in Japan

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) has been conducting a joint project with Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and Class NK to develop a world-first CO2 capture plant onboard a vessel.

The installation of the small CO2 capture plant has been installed on K Line’s coal carrier Corona Utility. The ship will now head out on a pilot voyage and conduct tests with a view to then commercialising the product. The knowledge gained will be used for future development of technologies and systems to capture CO2 from the exhaust gases of marine equipment and ships. Further, the captured CO2 can be recycled for use as raw material in synthetic fuel.

The project is being conducted with support from the Maritime Bureau of Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT), as part of its assistance project for research and development of technological advancements in marine resource development.