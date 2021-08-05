AsiaEnvironment

World’s first installation of a marine CO2 capture plant carried out in Japan

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) has been conducting a joint project with Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and Class NK to develop a world-first CO2 capture plant onboard a vessel.

The installation of the small CO2 capture plant has been installed on K Line’s coal carrier Corona Utility. The ship will now head out on a pilot voyage and conduct tests with a view to then commercialising the product. The knowledge gained will be used for future development of technologies and systems to capture CO2 from the exhaust gases of marine equipment and ships. Further, the captured CO2 can be recycled for use as raw material in synthetic fuel.

The project is being conducted with support from the Maritime Bureau of Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT), as part of its assistance project for research and development of technological advancements in marine resource development.

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

