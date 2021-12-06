AsiaGas

World’s first liquefied hydrogen carrier readies for deployment

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersDecember 6, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
KHI

The hydrogen seaborne trades will kick off this month after Covid-19-related delays have slowed progress on a landmark route between Japan and Australia.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries has indicated the first official voyage of the Suiso Frontier will be later this month with the world’s first liquefied hydrogen carrier departing Japan for Australia where it will take on a cargo of hydrogen extracted from brown coal.

The ship has been undergoing extensive tests for the past year. Japanese classification society ClassNK has just given the ship the green light, adding it to its register.

Hydrogen is liquefied at an extremely low temperature of -253 degrees Celsius. Kawasaki Heavy has built a receiving terminal in Kobe for the ship. Suiso Frontier has one, 1,250 cu m vacuum-insulated, Type C storage tank with Kawasaki Heavy now working on creating larger designs.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersDecember 6, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button