World’s first liquefied hydrogen carrier readies for deployment

The hydrogen seaborne trades will kick off this month after Covid-19-related delays have slowed progress on a landmark route between Japan and Australia.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries has indicated the first official voyage of the Suiso Frontier will be later this month with the world’s first liquefied hydrogen carrier departing Japan for Australia where it will take on a cargo of hydrogen extracted from brown coal.

The ship has been undergoing extensive tests for the past year. Japanese classification society ClassNK has just given the ship the green light, adding it to its register.

Hydrogen is liquefied at an extremely low temperature of -253 degrees Celsius. Kawasaki Heavy has built a receiving terminal in Kobe for the ship. Suiso Frontier has one, 1,250 cu m vacuum-insulated, Type C storage tank with Kawasaki Heavy now working on creating larger designs.