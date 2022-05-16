World’s largest ammonia producer joins the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping

In another clear signpost of shipping’s future fuel mix, the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping today announced that US-based CF Industries, the world’s largest producer of ammonia, will become a strategic partner.

CF Industries brings decades of experience in safe production, storage, transport, and trade of ammonia and is supporting global decarbonisation by producing nearly 2m tons of low-carbon ammonia production capacity by 2024. This includes installing a 20MW electrolyzer to enable the production of green ammonia at its Donaldsonville Complex in Louisiana.

The Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping is a not-for-profit, independent research- and development center working across the energy- and shipping sectors with industry, academia, and authorities.

In welcoming CF Industries to the center, CEO Bo Cerup-Simonsen said: “This will significantly compliment and strengthen our ability to work, collaborate, and create impact on enabling robust low-emission ammonia fuel pathways, addressing safety topics on handling and operation of ammonia, and creating robust engagement on regulatory topics.”

Tony Will, president and CEO of CF Industries, commented: “We believe ammonia has an important role to play in the world’s transition to clean energy and is a particularly promising approach for the maritime industry.”

Ammonia has rapidly established itself as a frontrunner in the future fuels debate over the past year.

The world’s second largest ammonia producer, Yara from Norway, is working in a Singapore-based consortium, which also includes the Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, to develop an ammonia bunker supply chain this decade.