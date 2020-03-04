World’s largest port readies 5.6m teu expansion

March 4th, 2020 Greater China, Ports and Logistics 0 comments

The world’s largest port has mapped out a significant expansion to its far flung set of container terminals.

Ningbo-Zhoushan port, which handled 1.1bn tonnes of cargo last year, a higher figure than most national port throughputs in the world, has earmarked new areas to build another 5.6m teu in capacity.

Consistently one of the fastest growing box terminals in the world this century, the port handled 27.53m teu last year.

Shanghai International Port Group (SIPG), just to the north, has now bought a 5% shareholding in the port as box terminal development gets ready.

Alphaliner reports that the majority of the new box berths will come on stream at Meishan Island where Ningbo’s southernmost container terminal is located.

