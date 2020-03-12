Home Sector Shipyards World’s largest shipbreaking destination throws a coronavirus curveball March 12th, 2020 Sam Chambers Asia, Shipyards

Vessels bound for demolition at the world’s largest shipbreaking destination, Alang, are set for a coronavirus curveball.

Shipbroker Clarkson Platou Hellas warned in a weekly report that Indian authorities have this week held a meeting internally with various government departments and shipping agents to discuss the outbreak of the illness and the effect on crew arrivals at Alang’s anchorage. It was agreed that vessels arriving for recycling with crew nationalities from South Korea, Japan, Italy, Iran and China will not be allowed to enter India with immediate effect.

“All ship recyclers have been requested to inform their cash buyers, agents and others within the ship recycling industry of this procedure. All other nationalities will be checked out with the health department at Alang anchorage, thereafter once cleared, the usual custom formalities for inward clearance can take place,” the broker noted.

GMS, the world’s largest cash buyer for ships for recycling, noted in a weekly report, that the ruling extends not just to the crew, but to ships that had called in the countries mentioned above 14 days prior to coming to Alang.

“As the global Coronavirus fears justifiably deteriorate further, there have been fresh rulings in the subcontinent markets on permitting the import of vessels that have recently called China, South Korea, Japan, Italy and Iran within the last 14 days (or the vessel’s crew is of similar nationality on board). With the situation changing on a daily basis, these restrictions may be further amended or modified at short notice,” GMS explained.

GMS predicted that if prices maintain their steady descent which has seen almost $50 per ldt wiped off since the peaks of earlier in the year, many owners will hold off sending their ships for demolition for the time being.