World’s leading shipowners give their verdict on how industry will decarbonise

Splash SplashApril 26, 2021
It’s a veritable who’s who of the biggest, most famous names in shipping for the first issue of Maritime CEO in 2021. Read on as the likes of Andreas Sohmen-Pao, Paolo d’Amico, Erik Hånell, Mats Berglund, Kenneth Hvid and Alfred Hartmann all pass on their thoughts about shipping’s most pressing issue – how to decarbonise.

The quarterly magazine, sent to the c-suite of the world’s top shipowners, also features markets updates, acerbic commentary and quirky cartoons from The Freaky Wave.

The issue ends, as ever, with the results from our latest MarPoll, the topical shipping survey. Details of what readers are thinking on key topics are carried below.

To read the full magazine, click here.

