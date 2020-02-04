Worley appoints new CEO

February 4th, 2020

Australian offshore engineering company Worley has announced the appointment of Chris Ashton as its new chief executive officer and managing director effective February 24.

Ashton joined Worley in 1998 and steps up from the position of COO. He replaces Andrew Wood, who is retiring after seven years in the role and 26 years with Worley.

John Grill, chairman of Worley, said “The board is looking forward to working with Chris as we enter a very dynamic period for Worley. After a thorough internal and external search process undertaken as part of our standard succession planning processes, Chris was identified as the successor for the CEO role. This is the right time for new leadership and the board has confidence in Chris’ experience, commitment and focus.”

