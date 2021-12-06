Middle EastOffshore

Worley awarded contract extensions with Saudi Aramco

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinDecember 7, 2021
Worley

Worley has received contracts from Saudi Aramco to extend the Australian offshore engineering company’s in-Kingdom and out-of-Kingdom offshore services.

Under the contracts, Worley will continue to provide project management, engineering, design, fabrication and installation supervision for Saudi Aramco’s portfolio of offshore projects.

The term of the extension is three years, and the services will be executed by Worley’s Al-Khobar and Houston offices. 

Worley has not revealed financial details for the extension of contracts it has held for the past 19 years.

