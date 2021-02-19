Worley awarded engineering contract by Chevron

Oil and gas engineering firm Worley has been awarded a global contract for early phase engineering services by Chevron.

Under the contract, Worley will provide early phase engineering services to Chevron’s global upstream and downstream projects, both onshore and offshore, over a five-year period.

The contract will be executed by Advisian, Worley’s global consulting business.

“As a global professional services company, we are pleased that Chevron has selected Advisian to help develop its upstream and downstream capability. This contract continues Worley’s longstanding global relationship with Chevron and supports Worley’s strategic focus on digital transformation and delivering a more sustainable world,” said Chris Ashton, chief executive officer of Worley.