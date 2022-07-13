Worley awarded FEED contract for Santos’ offshore carbon capture project

Australian offshore engineering company Worley has secured a front-end engineering and design (FEED) contract for the Santos-led Bayu-Undan carbon capture and storage (CSS) project in the Timor Sea.

Under the contract, Worley will provide FEED services for the Bayu-Undan offshore facilities and pipeline. The workscope includes the repurposing of the facilities and the offshore section of the existing gas export pipeline for CO2 service.

Worley said it will also provide FEED services for the life extension of the Bayu-Undan facility and pipeline to enable continued safe and reliable operation. The services will be executed by Worley’s office in Perth, Australia, with support from its global teams.

Bayu-Undan is located 500 km offshore Darwin, Australia, in the Timor Sea and 250 km south of East Timor in waters 80 m deep. The CCS project is expected to store up to 10m tonnes of CO2 per annum, equivalent to about 1.5% of Australia’s annual carbon emissions.

The proposed project has the potential to be one of the largest CCS projects in the world. Santos plans to use the reservoir for CO2 storage from Barossa development’s gas that will be processed at the Darwin liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in northern Australia.