Home Region Americas Worley awarded North Platte FEED contract by Total January 24th, 2020 Grant Rowles Americas, Offshore

Australia’s Worley has been awarded the front end engineering design contract for Total’s North Platte field development in the Gulf of Mexico

The North Platte field development, located off Louisiana, includes a semi-submersible floating production unit and the project will see Worley design the hull, mooring and subsea pipelines.

“We are delighted to continue supporting Total’s return to Gulf of Mexico operations through the North Platte development,” said Karen Sobel, group president for major projects and integrated solutions at Worley. “This project provides Worley with an opportunity to bring together our complimentary capability in both topside and hull design to offer complete, capital efficient and lightweight deep-water solutions. It’s an exciting prospect for our customers and our business.”

Total expects to make its final investment decision in 2021.