Worley secures North Sea contract with Ithaca

Australian offshore engineering company Worley has been awarded a two-year contract to provide engineering and procurement services to stage two of Ithaca Energy’s Captain enhanced oil recovery project in the UK sector of the North Sea, around 130 km north of Aberdeen.

The contract will secure work for more than 60 onshore personnel, and see Worley complete the engineering design and procurement of equipment packages to enable increased oil recovery and extend production of the field.

Worley wrapped up the front-end engineering and design (FEED) for stage two of the project last year after it executed stage one, where it supported the topside design.

The work will be led by Worley’s Aberdeen office and supported by its team in Hyderabad, India.

The Captain field produces crude oil deposited within several reservoirs. Production began over 20 years ago and through enhanced oil recovery technology developments the field has advanced, supporting life extension.

Captain is operated by Ithaca Energy with an 85% holding while Dana Petroleum holds a 15% non-operated working interest in the field.