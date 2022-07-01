Wpd eyes 1.4 GW of Australian offshore wind

German developer Wpd and Australis Energy have entered into a 50/50 joint venture for three offshore wind energy projects with a total installed capacity of 1.4 GW off the coast of Australia.

The development of the three projects, located in the coastal waters of the states of Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia, has been driven by Australis in recent years and will now be taken through the next phases of project planning with the joint venture.

With the first two phases already completed, Wpd said it will now assist with phase 3, which involves the completion of environmental studies and environmental impact assessments, further data collection, landowner agreements, grid access agreements, and planning, permitting and licensing for the projects.

Wpd has established a strong presence in the Asia Pacific region (APAC) with project developments and local teams in markets such as Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Vietnam and the Philippines. The company is currently implementing the 640 MW Yunlin project in Taiwan, which will be one of the largest offshore wind projects in the APAC region once completed. In May, Wpd struck a deal with Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) to sell 100% of its offshore wind business, wpd offshore for an undisclosed sum.