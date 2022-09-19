Wpd Offshore becomes Skyborn Renewables as GIP completes takeover

Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) has closed the acquisition of Wpd’s offshore wind business and rebranded it as Skyborn Renewables.

GIP struck a deal with the German developer in May to acquire 100% of the business for an undisclosed sum. The assets of Skyborn include interests in five operating and under-construction projects in Germany, France and Taiwan and a pipeline of over 30 GW of diversified offshore wind projects in various stages of development.

Going forward, the company will be led by Achim Berge Olsen as CEO, accompanied by João Metelo as chief investment and financial officer (CIFO), Morten Melin and Thomas Kars as co-chief operating officers, Lars Muck as chief technology officer, and Cathrin Browne as general counsel.

“Skyborn Renewables will combine the team’s experience with GIP’s financial strength and track record of investing in renewables assets to the deployment of offshore wind energy for the benefit of future generations. Our mission is to address the global challenges of the climate crisis and energy security,” said Berge Olsen.

Syborn has a presence in fifteen European and Asia-Pacific markets, with plans to set up an office in Hamburg “to support the team and strengthen its operating capabilities”.