Wuhu Chang Neng Logistics orders supramax at New Dayang

Wuhu Chang Neng Logistics has signed a shipbuilding contract with New Dayang Shipbuilding for the construction of a 59,900 dwt supramax bulk carrier.

New Dayang won the order through a tender process last month, and the total value of the contract is RMB164m ($25.2m).

The vessel will used for both river and coastal shipping operations.

Wuhu Chang Neng Logistics is a joint venture between Anhui Power Fuel and Changjiang Shipping. The company currently owns one 50,900 dwt supramax bulker.