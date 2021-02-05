Wuhu Changneng Logistics orders supramax at New Dayang

Wuhu Changneng Logistics has announced that it has chosen New Dayang Shipbuilding in a tender process for the construction of a 59,900 dwt supramax bulk carrier.

The vessel will be used for domestic river and coastal bulk shipping operations.

The construction of the vessel is expected to be completed in 23 months and the price is around RMB165m ($25.4m).

The vessel will be the company’s second owned vessel, adding to a 50,900 dwt bulker in its fleet.