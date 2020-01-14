Home Sector Gas Wuxing Logistics and Zhixian Shipping partner up to build heavylift fleet January 14th, 2020 Jason Jiang Gas, Greater China, Offshore

Zhejiang Wuxing Logistics and Shanghai Zhixian Transportation Shipping have formed a partnership for the investment of up to eight multi-purpose heavylift ships.

The LNG dual-fuel open deck heavylift carrier has a carrying capacity of 26,000 dwt and is capable of carrying 500 LNG tanker containers.

The companies have signed with Zhejiang Hongsheng Shipbuilding for the construction of four ships plus options for another four. The first ship is expected to be delivered by the end of this year, and the price for each ship is over RMB200m ($29m).

According to the companies, the vessels will be mainly deployed for the transportation of LNG modules in regions including Russia, Singapore and Malaysia.

Zhixian Shipping is a specialised in project cargo transportation, operating a fleet of two heavylift carriers for international market and another ten for the domestic market.